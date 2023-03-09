Urfi Javed's Top 10 looks that aren't shockingly crazy or bizarre

Urfi Javed loves to experiment with clothes and her killer looks will make you her follower. Check out her aesthetic wardrobe collection.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2023

Floral girl

Urfi was seen wearing a pretty floral saree which she teamed up with a purple blouse.

Off-duty

Urfi has worn a sexy blue bra with a blue floral saree.

Sensational

Urfi looked hot in a purple saree which she teamed up with makeup and an embroidery blouse.

Floral power

Urfi was seen styling her floral saree with a cut-out blouse.

Oomh factor

It is ok to sometimes ditch the blouse when you are wearing a hot blue saree like Urfi.

Topless

All you need to do is wear a blue saree and go topless like Urfi if you have a hot back like the actress.

Rocking

Urfi knows to rock in the backless blouse trend and how?

Sexy

Urfi looks sexy in a green coloured saree and how?

Saree look

Urfi looks ultra sexy in this beige coloured saree which is all things mesmerising.

