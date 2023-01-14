Urfi Javed's top 10 skincare tips

Do you want to get flawless skin like Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed? Here are her skincare tips which you need to follow immediately.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023

Beauty expert

Apart from giving fashion tips, Urfi is also a beauty expert and has often revealed her secrets for glowing skin.

DIY masks

Urfi is very fond of using DIY masks which are very easy to make and are also very useful.

Sheet mask

Urfi had posted a clip where she had made a sheet mask with the extracts of a banana.

Kitchen ingredients

Urfi usually makes her DIY masks with lemon, honey and isab-gol which gives a glow to her skin.

Does not like to buy readymade sheet masks

The actress prefers to make her own DIY fruit sheet masks rather than buying the expensive one's from outside.

Chia seeds

Urfi also likes to make monster face masks that also with Chia seeds that keeps her skin glowing.

Natural products

Urfi believes that one should use natural products on the skin which is availaible in the house.

Acceptance

Urfi has acne marks on her back but she has accepted the same and does not shy away from showing off.

Who is Urfi?

She was born in a conservative family in Lucknow and is known for her bizzare clothing.

Often trolled

Urfi is often backlashed for the choice of clothes that she wears which often garners her publicity.

