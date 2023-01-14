Urfi Javed's top 10 skincare tips

Do you want to get flawless skin like Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed? Here are her skincare tips which you need to follow immediately.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 14, 2023
Apart from giving fashion tips, Urfi is also a beauty expert and has often revealed her secrets for glowing skin.
Urfi is very fond of using DIY masks which are very easy to make and are also very useful.
Urfi had posted a clip where she had made a sheet mask with the extracts of a banana.
Urfi usually makes her DIY masks with lemon, honey and isab-gol which gives a glow to her skin.
The actress prefers to make her own DIY fruit sheet masks rather than buying the expensive one's from outside.
Urfi also likes to make monster face masks that also with Chia seeds that keeps her skin glowing.
Urfi believes that one should use natural products on the skin which is availaible in the house.
Urfi has acne marks on her back but she has accepted the same and does not shy away from showing off.
She was born in a conservative family in Lucknow and is known for her bizzare clothing.
Urfi is often backlashed for the choice of clothes that she wears which often garners her publicity.
