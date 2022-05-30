Urvashi Rautela as Komolika remains to be the most iconic villain till date.Source: Bollywood
Meghna Malik at Aamaji in TV show Na Aana Is Des Laado terrified people and how.Source: Bollywood
Savita Deshmukh's character in Pavitra Rishta received love as well as hate from the audience.Source: Bollywood
Akashdeep Saigal as Aansh in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was evil and how!Source: Bollywood
Anupam Shyam in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya was the villain. He played Pratigya's father-in-law in the show.Source: Bollywood
Rashami Desai's character in Uttaran started as a positive one but it soon turned negative. And fans loved it!Source: Bollywood
Amrapali Gupta played Tanveer in Qubool Hai. She was the villain in the show and quite an attractive one.Source: Bollywood
In the TV show Anupamaan, Sudhanshu Pandey is essaying the role of Vanraj - a negative character done with perfection.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!