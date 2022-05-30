Urvashi Dholakia as Komolika

Urvashi Rautela as Komolika remains to be the most iconic villain till date.

Nikita Thakkar

Meghna Malik in Na Aana Is Des Laado

Meghna Malik at Aamaji in TV show Na Aana Is Des Laado terrified people and how.

Savita Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta

Savita Deshmukh's character in Pavitra Rishta received love as well as hate from the audience.

Akashdeep Saigal in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Akashdeep Saigal as Aansh in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was evil and how!

Anupam Shyam in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya

Anupam Shyam in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya was the villain. He played Pratigya's father-in-law in the show.

Rashami Desai in Uttaran

Rashami Desai's character in Uttaran started as a positive one but it soon turned negative. And fans loved it!

Amrapali Gupta in Qubool Hai

Amrapali Gupta played Tanveer in Qubool Hai. She was the villain in the show and quite an attractive one.

Sudhanshu Pandey in Anupamaa

In the TV show Anupamaan, Sudhanshu Pandey is essaying the role of Vanraj - a negative character done with perfection.

