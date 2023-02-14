Valentine's Day 2023: Top 10 celeb couples who found love at work

There have been many stars who fell in love while they were working. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande

Reportedly, the couple had met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and was known for their refreshing chemistry.

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee

The pair fell in love on the sets of Ramayan.

Nandish Sandhu-Rashami Desai

Veer and Tapasya had met on the sets of their serial Uttaran. They got married and then divorced.

Mahesh Shetty-Anisha Kapoor

The pair had met on the sets of Ghar Ek Sapna and had kept their relationship hidden.

Raqesh Bapat-Ridhi Dogra

Their serial Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? had got them close before they divorced.

Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh

They were one of the hit couples who had married in 2012.

Hiten Tejwani–Gauri Pradhan

We loved their bond in Kutumb and then in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In 2004 they got married.

Indraneil Sengupta-Barkha Bisht

They had met on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha Ek Shyaam and married in 2008.

Ram Kapoor-Gautami Gadgil

They met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir and married on Valentine's Day.

Manav Gohil-Shweta Kawatra

They fell in love while working in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Kkusum.

