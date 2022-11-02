Hindi TV shows that 'whitewashed' negative characters Anupamaa, Imlie, Udaariyaan, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other popular Hindi TV shows left their fans disappointed as the makers tried to whitewash negative characters.Source: Bollywood
The fans of the popular show Anupamaa were highly disappointed with the makers for their current storyline as makers tried to ‘white wash’ Vanraj's image after all the harassment he did with Anupama in the past.Source: Bollywood
The fans of Imlie called out the makers of the show for trying to whitewash Malini's character.Source: Bollywood
The makers decided to bring a change in the storyline and tried to whitewash Fateh's imageSource: Bollywood
The makers are trying to showcase Rudraksh sacrifices and the pain he had while losing Preesha.Source: Bollywood
Fans of the show started trending 'BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI' on Twitter. They did not want Sai to apologize and white-wash Virat's image.Source: Bollywood
The makers even tried to whitewash Pakhi's character but the fans bashed them for doing so.Source: Bollywood
