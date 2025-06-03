Vibhu Raghav, Sidharth Shukla and more TV actors who died young
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2025
TV actor Vibhu Raghav passed away on June 2 after a battle with colon cancer. He was just 37 years old.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, Mukul Dev's sudden demise also shocked many. The actor who appeared in many films and TV shows died at the age of 54.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40. His demise sent shock waves across the industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ali Baba actress Tunisha Sharma died at the age of 20. Reportedly, she died by suicide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nitin Chauhaan reportedly died by suicide at the age of 35. He passed away in November 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pratyusha Banerjee, best known for her role Anandi in Balika Vadhu died at the age of 24. Reportedly, she died by suicide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
TV actor Kushal Punjabi died at the age of 42. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Udaan actress Divya Bhatnagar died at the age of 34 due to Coronavirus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vaibhavi Upadhay of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame died in a car accident at the age of 38.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out and passed away at the age of 46.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Dropout to Mindhunter: TOP 10 crime shows to watch on OTT platforms
Find Out More