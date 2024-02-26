Vishal Aditya Singh, Vikrant Massey and other TOP TV stars who called out regressive content
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Vishal Aditya Singh created a stir by roasting makers for obsession with bigamy and love triangles
Vikrant Massey said he felt unfit for the regressive shows of Indian TV
Ronit Roy as the highest respect for the medium but feels content is poor
Gashmeer Mahajani has been trolled for shading Indian TV content so often while working on a show
Rajeev Khandelwal too avoids TV shows for the same reason, poor content
Mona Singh said she is fed up of Kitchen Politics
Barun Sobti said it will take something truly special for him to return on TV
Smriti Kalra too has criticized the lack of variety in TV shows
Erica Fernandes let go of a number of shows with old-fashioned concepts
Karan Kundrra said he would not do a regressive show just for money
