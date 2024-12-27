Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra continue to dominate the most talked about TV celebs list, CID 2's Shivaji Satam enters top 10
Sanskruti Nemane
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 27, 2024
Bigg Boss 18 star Vivian Dsena is the most talked about celebrity of the week. As per Gossips TV, he was always in the news.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss 18 star Karan Veer Mehra is in the second place. He too has been doing well in the show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla aka Abhira is at the third place. She did an amazing job with her emotional performances.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is in the fourth position of the most talked about celebrities. She has been doing an amazing job in the show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Bhavika Sharma is in the fifth place. She has been doing a great job as Savi and is in the news.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Another contestant from Bigg Boss 18 who is ruling hearts is Avinash Mishra. He has been the highlight this week after accusations made by Kashish Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pranali Rathod is in Durga and has been doing a great job. However, the news about the show going off-air has left everyone disappointed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit is also in this list. The emotional scenes in the show have made everyone fall in love with his acting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
CID 2 is back and everyone has loved the new season. Aditya Srivastava aka Abhijeet is in this list already. He brought tears to eyes in the first episode with his scenes with his daughter.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
CID 2 stars are ruling already. Shivaji Satam is also in the top 10 this week. He as ACP Pradyuman has a huge fan following.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bigg Boss: When host Salman Khan lost his temper at the contestants; all instances listed
Find Out More