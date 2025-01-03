Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra or Rupali Ganguly; who is the most talked about TV star of the week?
Sanskruti Nemane
| Jan 03, 2025
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena is ruling the most talked about TV stars list this week. The data is taken as per Gossips TV. Vivian is ruling the BB house and hence he is in the news.
Giving a tough fight to Vivian is his Bigg Boss 18 rival Karan Veer Mehra. He too has been doing an amazing job in the show and has a huge fan following.
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is back in the third spot. Looks like all the limelight around Alisha Parveen's ouster from Anupamaa has kept her in the news.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla is doing an amazing job. She has been brilliant with the emotional scenes in the latest episodes.
Durga actress Pranali Rathod is also in the news. Durga is doing off-air and people are hurt about it. Pranali has a huge fan following and everyone wants her back on-screen.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Bhavika Sharma is also in the news as the show is going to have a generation leap. It is being said that Bhavika will quit post leap.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Rohit Purohit has a huge fan following. He too is getting all the love for his performance in the emotional scenes.
Bigg Boss 18 star Avinash Mishra is also in this list. He too is considered as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 18.
Another Bigg Boss 18 contestant who has been in the news is Chaahat Pandey. She is playing well and people feel she will be one of the finalist.
CID 2 star Aditya Srivastava is also in this list. CID 2 returned and everyone is super happy about it.
