What did Duryodhan ask from Krishna while lying on his deathbed?
Bollywood Staff
Nov 30, 2023
It was the last day of the epic war, Duryodhan was lying on his deathbed and seemed to be trapped in some spiral of his thoughts.
The course of Duryodhana's life flashed before him. The things he did, the crimes that he had committed and the errors he had made.
He was not able to speak much so he raised his hands, precisely, he raised his three fingers and looked at Krishna.
Krishna knew immediately that Duryodhan wanted to know about his three mistakes which he had made which eventually led to his condition.
Krishna comforted Duryodhan and told him that knew the answer to his questions and he would let him know about his mistakes.
Duryodhan’s first mistake was that he chose the army over the lord himself which was one of the dumbest things to do.
Second mistake was agreeing to Krishna’s advice to go in front of his mother with a cloak of leaves when she was blessing his entire body to make him immortal.
The last mistake was Duryodhan’s outrageous and wrong thinking which led to his sinful acts like mistreating Draupadi and disrespecting his brothers, Pandavas.
