Sweet couple in yellow

The pair were seen twinning in the colour yellow. Their love ever since has just been growing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Goofy game

Neil and Aishwarya's goofy game in a blue coloured denim jacket is totally on point.

Rockstars together

Find someone with whom you can team in colour black. The pair met each other on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Jodi made in heaven

Fans of the pair sweetly address them as Neiwarya. Aren't they both looking super cute in this frame?

Date night look

The pair are surely soulmates till death do them apart for sure. You can pose like this for your date night.

Royal look

The pair looks royal in the colour red. Don't you think that the pair looks majestic in this frame?

Winning heart snap

The pair has won the hearts of the fans with their commendable role as Pakhi and Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Childish look

This snap was taken after the roka ceremony of the couple took place.

Smart jodi

The couple has always won the hearts of their fans with their twinning snaps. This snap is proof of the same.

Madly in love

The couple got married on November 30, 2021. On their marriage day also they were twinning.

