The pair were seen twinning in the colour yellow. Their love ever since has just been growing.Source: Bollywood
Neil and Aishwarya's goofy game in a blue coloured denim jacket is totally on point.Source: Bollywood
Find someone with whom you can team in colour black. The pair met each other on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
Fans of the pair sweetly address them as Neiwarya. Aren't they both looking super cute in this frame?Source: Bollywood
The pair are surely soulmates till death do them apart for sure. You can pose like this for your date night.Source: Bollywood
The pair looks royal in the colour red. Don't you think that the pair looks majestic in this frame?Source: Bollywood
The pair has won the hearts of the fans with their commendable role as Pakhi and Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
This snap was taken after the roka ceremony of the couple took place.Source: Bollywood
The couple has always won the hearts of their fans with their twinning snaps. This snap is proof of the same.Source: Bollywood
The couple got married on November 30, 2021. On their marriage day also they were twinning.Source: Bollywood
