When Urfi Javed wore a bikini set made of only flowers; left everyone shocked

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023

Urfi Javed is known for her out-of-the-box fashion choices.

From plastic to flowers - she has made an outfit using anything and everything.

She once made a bikini set using yellow flowers.

The Bigg Boss OTT star loves to experiement and how.

Urfi Javed loves to be bold and beautiful.

Urfi Javed does not shy away from flaunting her gorgeous self.

Urfi Javed gets trolled often but she does what she loves.

Urfi Javed created quite a stir with her floral bikini set.

Here's another way of using flowers to dress up!

Urfi Javed sure loves flowers.

Urfi Javed's baby doll moment!

When Urfi Javed posed topless and made skirt using gajra.

