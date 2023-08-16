Who is Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's girlfriend Kirti Mehra?

Elvish Yadav became the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has been in a relationship with Kirti Mehra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Elvish Yadav created history by winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 despite being a wild card contestant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ever since he has won, fans want to know everything about his personal life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Rani used to flirt with Elvish but he always maintained a distance. Well, Elvish is in a relationship outside.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that he is dating Kirti Mehra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kirti Mehra is also an Youtuber and was in a serious relationship with Elvish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, they were in a relationship for 6-7 years and broke up one and half years ago.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish and Kirti reportedly met at a college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish and Kirti also made Vlogs together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their breakup turned out to be a heartbreaking news for fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Elvish got a lot of support from his fans and hence he took the trophy home. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner up of the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!