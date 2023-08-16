Who is Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's girlfriend Kirti Mehra?

Elvish Yadav became the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has been in a relationship with Kirti Mehra.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner

Elvish Yadav created history by winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 despite being a wild card contestant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish's personal life

Ever since he has won, fans want to know everything about his personal life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish's GF

Manisha Rani used to flirt with Elvish but he always maintained a distance. Well, Elvish is in a relationship outside.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meet Kirti!

Reports suggest that he is dating Kirti Mehra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who is Kirti?

Kirti Mehra is also an Youtuber and was in a serious relationship with Elvish.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect times!

As per reports, they were in a relationship for 6-7 years and broke up one and half years ago.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First meeting

Elvish and Kirti reportedly met at a college.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vlogging together

Elvish and Kirti also made Vlogs together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Heartbreaking news for fans!

Their breakup turned out to be a heartbreaking news for fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elvish Army!

Elvish got a lot of support from his fans and hence he took the trophy home. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner up of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Gadar 2 Vs Jawan: As Shah Rukh Khan fans hope for a new record; here's looking at possible challenges

 

 Find Out More