Winter fashion inspo courtesy Top 9 TV actresses
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Jennifer Winget is giving winter vibes by pulling off this trench coat with long boots.
Just like Avneet Kaur, add a cap to your outfit to enhance your Christmas look this winter.
If you feel like going for a casual look just like Jasmin Bhasin, go for a black tracksuit as it’s never out of fashion.
Go for a long woolen sweater and style it with a belt to look dazzling like Rubina Dilaik.
Shweta Tiwari rocks this combination of a half blazer paired with a skirt. To add on, you can wear long hoops or circled earrings.
Net stockings are back and Shehnaaz Gill is carrying them with such grace.
Shivangi Joshi is definitely giving a glam winter look by pairing a long coat with a dress.
Puffer jackets with puffer skirts can be a new addition to your wardrobe to keep you warm like Nia Sharma.
Hina Khan is looking fab in this double coloured jacket with a bright cozy cap too.
