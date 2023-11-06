Winter fashion inspo courtesy Top 9 TV actresses

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Jennifer Winget is giving winter vibes by pulling off this trench coat with long boots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Just like Avneet Kaur, add a cap to your outfit to enhance your Christmas look this winter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you feel like going for a casual look just like Jasmin Bhasin, go for a black tracksuit as it’s never out of fashion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go for a long woolen sweater and style it with a belt to look dazzling like Rubina Dilaik.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shweta Tiwari rocks this combination of a half blazer paired with a skirt. To add on, you can wear long hoops or circled earrings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Net stockings are back and Shehnaaz Gill is carrying them with such grace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivangi Joshi is definitely giving a glam winter look by pairing a long coat with a dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puffer jackets with puffer skirts can be a new addition to your wardrobe to keep you warm like Nia Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan is looking fab in this double coloured jacket with a bright cozy cap too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT with badass female characters

 

 Find Out More