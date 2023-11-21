World Television Day 2023: Classic TV shows with high re-watch, nostalgia value
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
In Shararat, various family members adapt to Nani and her daughters' magical abilities, which they utilize to suit their own ends.
How could one forget the good times spent watching Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai? The show’s dialogues, characters, script- it's a feeling in itself.
The comedy of a man trying to complete his work in his dishonest office is the focus of the famous show, Chala Mussaddi Office Office.
A comedy family series featuring an irritated elderly man, his useless son Praful, and his daughter-in-law Hansa will take you on a laughter ride.
The unbeatable English of Gopi and the unmatchable response of Chandramukhi Chautala is the main essence of the TV show F.I.R.
Best of Luck Nikki was loved by the audience of all age groups and made us smile everytime we switched on the TV screens.
Chidiya Ghar was one of the classics where every character had a unique name based on an animal. Their banter was fun to watch.
The cute nok-jhok of Jija ji and Ilaichi was intriguing and fascinating to watch for the viewers.
