World Television Day 2023: Top 10 most expensive TV shows with budgets higher than Bollywood movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

21st November is celebrated as World Television Day, so on this occasion let's take a look at the most expensive TV shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2013 released Mahabharat was made a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Naagin 6 expenditure was Rs 130 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The makers of Jodha Akbar spent Rs 9 lakh on each episode.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Porus was made at a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush was made at a whopping Rs 650 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss makers are said to have invested Rs 300 crores in the Salman Khan show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suryaputra Karn was made at a budget of Rs 250 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhe Krishna budget was Rs 150 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor’s 24 TV show’s cost was about Rs 2 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karamphal Daata Shani has also spent a massive amount of money in the making.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, check out the best iconic characters from Rajkumar Hirani films

 

 Find Out More