World Television Day 2023: Top 10 most expensive TV shows with budgets higher than Bollywood movies
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
21st November is celebrated as World Television Day, so on this occasion let's take a look at the most expensive TV shows.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2013 released Mahabharat was made a cost of Rs 100 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Naagin 6 expenditure was Rs 130 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of Jodha Akbar spent Rs 9 lakh on each episode.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Porus was made at a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush was made at a whopping Rs 650 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bigg Boss makers are said to have invested Rs 300 crores in the Salman Khan show.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suryaputra Karn was made at a budget of Rs 250 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhe Krishna budget was Rs 150 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor’s 24 TV show’s cost was about Rs 2 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karamphal Daata Shani has also spent a massive amount of money in the making.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, check out the best iconic characters from Rajkumar Hirani films
Find Out More