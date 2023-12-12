Year Ender 2023: Elvish, Manisha Rani in Google Top 10 Most Searched TV personalities
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Bigg Boss star Abhishek Malhan’s fan following increased with a drastic number because of his chill personality and people started to like his real side.
Elvish Yadav is not only popular on television but also in the social media world as memes on him have started circulating and people are enjoying it.
One of the best TV actors, Harshad Chopra has also made it to the list with his good looks and talent.
Hot and bold Karan Kundra makes it a point to be the talk of the town.
Shiv Thakare has become a popular name because of his appearance in Bigg Boss, Roadies and Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Jiya Shankar is a TV actress and a popular host who has a lovable personality and that’s why people love her onscreen presence.
With her cute andaaz, Manisha Rani has become popular after becoming the contestant of Bigg Boss.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, aka, PCC has become a household name because of her authentic personality and her rumored boyfriend Ankit.
A super talented actress, Sumbul has managed to find a place in the most searched TV personalities.
Just like her boyfriend, Tejasswi Prakash is also very popular and seeks to grab attention with her good styling sense.
