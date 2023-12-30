Year Ender 2023: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer fallout, Munawar Faruqui expose and more top TV highlights of the year
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
MC Stan winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy left many surprised.
Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer had a fallout of sorts because of actress' father. Fahmaan's controversial interview ruled the headlines.
Early this year, Shailesh Lodha won the lawsuit he filed against Asit Kumar Modi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah over his pending dues.
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Mrs Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah accused Asit Modi of sexual harassment.
Monika Bhadoriya then made controversial statements and said that she felt 'suicidal' whilst working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
It was in June that Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim got blessed with a baby boy. The actress had revealed that it was a premature delivery.
The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin witnessed a leap and stars like Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and others marked their exit.
Rakhi Sawant and her controversial marriage with Adil Durrani ruled headlines. He was even arrested after she filed a complaint against him.
Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey's shocking and untimely death left many mourning.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was accused of organising rave parties and supplying snake venom.
Munawar Faruqui's love life got exposed on Bigg Boss 17. He was accused of two timing by Ayesha Khan.
Producer Rajan Shahi made some shocking comments over problems on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets. It was then linked to Harshad Chopda.
The latest good news from TV industry was Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's announcement of their twins.
