Yeh Rishta Ka Kehlata Hai star Pranali Rathod, Disha Vakani aka Dayaben still popular despite not being part of TV shows 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

Dilip Joshi's Jethalal is topping the list. He is one of the most iconic characters on ITV. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen changes in many cast members but Dilip Joshi is irreplaceable.

His mannerisms, his style everything is quite popular. 

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is placed second on the list. Despite the show going downhill, Rupali has managed to keep it going. 

Anu is one of the most iconic female characters. Fans have loved her through highs and lows. 

Akshara played by Pranali Rathod in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is very famous. 

Pranali quit the show a couple of weeks ago. However, she is still ruling hearts and is on the list. 

Pranali gained massive fame after starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Shraddha Arya is famous as Preeta from Kundali Bhagya. She has grabbed the fourth spot. 

Her chemistry with Shakti Anand is also winning hearts despite the new generation's story. 

Disha Vakani as Dayaben is ruling hearts even after 7 years of her absence from the show. 

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is truly incomplete without Dayaben. 

Fans are hoping that she will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon. 

