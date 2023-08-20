Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata star cast educational qualifications

Know the educational qualifications of Harshad Chopda, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2023

Harshad Chopda

Harshad aka Abhimanyu holds an engineering degree but he chose to move forward with acting.

Pranali Rathod

Pranali aka Akshara has also done engineering.

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin has electronics engineering degree and was also a topper.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi has done her Bachelor of Arts from Dehradun.

Hina Khan

Hina was a flight attendant before she started acting.

Karan Mehra

Karan has done fashion designing from the National Institute of Fashion and technology.

Karishma Sawant

Karishma Sawant was trained for cabin crew duties and even worked professionally. Later, she decided to take up acting.

Sachin Tyagi

Sachin Tyagi aka Manish has completed his graduation from his hometown, Meerut.

Abeer Singh Godhwani

Abeer has a degree in audio engineering.

Ali Hassan

Ali has completed his graduation from Mumbai university and he loves boxing.

Ami Trivedi

Ami has done Bachelor of Arts from Jai Hind College, Mumbai.

Pragati Mehra

Pragati holds a degree in fashion designing.

Neeraj Goswami

Neeraj has a degree in Spanish language.

Nisha Nagpal

Nisha has a degree in Mass Media.

Niyati Joshi

Niyati has done masters in International publishing from the University of London.

Paras Priyadarshan

Paras has completed graduation from Delhi.

Sharan Anandani

Sharan has done Bachelor of Arts from Mumbai's Mithibai college.

Vinay Jain

Vinay Jain has done his graduation from Sydenham College.

