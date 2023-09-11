Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Abhimanyu and Akshara to realise feelings for each other?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara keeps her faith in Abhimanyu alive even as he doubts himself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
Will this tragedy bring Abhira closer? Will the both realise their feelings for each other?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu decides that he will resign from the Birla hospital as he is not capable.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara makes Abhimanyu understand why his decision is wrong. She shows faith in him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjari's mental condition is not good and she forgets things easily.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjari brings Akshara to the Birla house, will this affect Aarohi?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara shows how much she cares for Abhimanyu. She calms him down and handles him when he is unable to.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seeing Manjari’s condition, Abhimanyu feels guilty and is not able to forgive himself.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjari looks like she is angry on Abhimanyu. What is the reason?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan’s doubts are increasing. Will she break her relationship with Kairav?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!