Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Abhimanyu and Akshara to realise feelings for each other?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara keeps her faith in Abhimanyu alive even as he doubts himself.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Positive tragedy?

Will this tragedy bring Abhira closer? Will the both realise their feelings for each other?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhimanyu's decision

Abhimanyu decides that he will resign from the Birla hospital as he is not capable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara's stands with Abhimanyu

Akshara makes Abhimanyu understand why his decision is wrong. She shows faith in him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjari’s health

Manjari's mental condition is not good and she forgets things easily.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarohi turns negative

Manjari brings Akshara to the Birla house, will this affect Aarohi?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AbhiRa get closer

Akshara shows how much she cares for Abhimanyu. She calms him down and handles him when he is unable to.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhimanyu devastated

Seeing Manjari’s condition, Abhimanyu feels guilty and is not able to forgive himself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manjari’s aggression

Manjari looks like she is angry on Abhimanyu. What is the reason?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Muskan, Kairav's relationship

Muskan’s doubts are increasing. Will she break her relationship with Kairav?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood star kids and their most awaited new movies

 

 Find Out More