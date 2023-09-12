Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Abhimanyu, Akshara hug each other, AbhiRa to reunite?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Does Akshara also love Abhimanyu?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Abhimanyu apologises to Manjari

Abhimanyu finally apologises to his mother, and they solve their issues.

Muskan, Kairav's relationship

Finally, Kairav proves his innocence in front of Muskan but will he forgive her?

Abhimanyu's decision

Abhimanyu decides to take care of his patients and faces his mother too.

Abhimanyu thanks Akshara

Akshara makes Abhimanyu understand his responsibility and takes him out of his guilt.

Manjari overcomes her fear

Finally, Abhimanyu and Akshara come together and make their mother overcome the fear of fire.

Celebration

Goenkas and Birlas all dance and celebrate Ganesh Sthapana.

Muskan apologises

Muskan apologises to Kairav and all the family members. Will she be forgiven?

AbhiRa hug each other

Will Abhira's feelings finally come out in front of everybody, as they hug each other?

Abhimanyu's feelings

Abhimanyu feels for Akshara and tries to hide his emotions.

Love in the air?

Will AbhiRa finally reunite or will this be just a friendly gesture from Akshara?

