Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Will Abhimanyu and Akshara agree to get married?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will the family be able to reunite Akshara and Abhimanyu and make them realise their feelings?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Abhimanyu and Akshara feel for each other but when will they realise that they love each other?
The family wants to Akshara and Abhimanyu to remarry but will the two agree?
Will Aarohi also be happy about AbhiRa? Or will she turn negative towards Akshara?
Will Roohi and Abhir also understand the situation, as they are just kids?
Will the 4th generation story start and Abhimanyu, Akshara quit the show?
Abhimanyu or Akshara, who will take the first step and propose?
Will Abhir convince Akshara to marry Abhimanyu?
Akshara is not ready to forget Abhinav, and she will not be ready to move on.
Abhimanyu and Akshara finally get over the awkwardness after their hug at Janmashtami.
Soon we will see the show take a 20-year leap.
