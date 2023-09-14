Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Will Abhimanyu and Akshara agree to get married?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Will the family be able to reunite Akshara and Abhimanyu and make them realise their feelings?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

AbhiRa's feelings

Abhimanyu and Akshara feel for each other but when will they realise that they love each other?

Abhira’s remarriage?

The family wants to Akshara and Abhimanyu to remarry but will the two agree?

Aarohi's reaction

Will Aarohi also be happy about AbhiRa? Or will she turn negative towards Akshara?

Roohi and Abhir

Will Roohi and Abhir also understand the situation, as they are just kids?

New generation

Will the 4th generation story start and Abhimanyu, Akshara quit the show?

First step

Abhimanyu or Akshara, who will take the first step and propose?

Abhir convinces Akshara

Will Abhir convince Akshara to marry Abhimanyu?

Akshara's past

Akshara is not ready to forget Abhinav, and she will not be ready to move on.

Awkward moment

Abhimanyu and Akshara finally get over the awkwardness after their hug at Janmashtami.

Leap

Soon we will see the show take a 20-year leap.

