Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Will mission ‘AbhiRa reunion’ be successful?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: AbhiRa's family plots and plans to bring the love birds together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
After AbhiRa's wedding, will they have a baby girl and name her Naira?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will the 4th generation story start with the new, younger actors?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Police arrest Abhimanyu and Akshara mistaking them as a couple indulging in PDA in a public place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhir wants to know AbhiRa’s love story and the reason for their separation. Will he convince his mother to remarry?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarohi is totally positive and very happy for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s reunion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjari feels bad for Aarohi, as because of her, Aarohi said yes to Abhimanyu in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Abhimanyu and Akshara quit the show as the show takes a 20 year leap?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will AbhiRa come closer after this incident or will things get awkward between them?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both families make plans to send bring AbhiRa together and realise their feelings for each other. Will their plan succeed?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan is still not over her brother’s demise. Will she ever understand Akshara's pain?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!