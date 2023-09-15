Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Will mission ‘AbhiRa reunion’ be successful?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: AbhiRa's family plots and plans to bring the love birds together.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Before the leap

After AbhiRa's wedding, will they have a baby girl and name her Naira?

New generation

Will the 4th generation story start with the new, younger actors?

Police arrest AbhiRa

Police arrest Abhimanyu and Akshara mistaking them as a couple indulging in PDA in a public place.

Abhir’s curiosity

Abhir wants to know AbhiRa’s love story and the reason for their separation. Will he convince his mother to remarry?

Aarohi roots for AbhiRa

Aarohi is totally positive and very happy for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s reunion.

Manjari regrets

Manjari feels bad for Aarohi, as because of her, Aarohi said yes to Abhimanyu in the past.

Abhimanyu and Akshara bid adieu

Will Abhimanyu and Akshara quit the show as the show takes a 20 year leap?

Embarrassment

Will AbhiRa come closer after this incident or will things get awkward between them?

Family plan

Both families make plans to send bring AbhiRa together and realise their feelings for each other. Will their plan succeed?

Muskan’s disagreement

Muskan is still not over her brother’s demise. Will she ever understand Akshara's pain?

