Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Will Akshara and Abhimanyu's kids Abhir and Naira lead the show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhir and Roohi are the 4th generation children. Will Naira, AbhiRa's daughter, join them too after leap?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
Abhir becomes the mastermind and makes many plans to reunite Akshara and Abhimanyu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjari told AbhiRa in the past that they are born to become one. Finally, Manjari's words are coming true.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan and Kairav's relationship ends because of Muskan's immaturity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will AbhiRa finally get married and find their happily ever after?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu proves that he cares for Akshara, but she gives him a cold shoulder.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Aarohi take care of Akshara's babies in her absence?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will AbhiRa die before the leap and Aarohi will become the main lead?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will the children of AbhiRa and Aarohi lead the next generation?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The little child Abhir prays to Bappa to reunite his mother and docman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
