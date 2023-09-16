Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Will Akshara and Abhimanyu's kids Abhir and Naira lead the show?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhir and Roohi are the 4th generation children. Will Naira, AbhiRa's daughter, join them too after leap?

Abhir's the mastermind

Abhir becomes the mastermind and makes many plans to reunite Akshara and Abhimanyu.

Majari's words come true

Manjari told AbhiRa in the past that they are born to become one. Finally, Manjari's words are coming true.

Muskan and Kairav

Muskan and Kairav's relationship ends because of Muskan's immaturity.

Wedding Bells

Will AbhiRa finally get married and find their happily ever after?

Sweet moments

Abhimanyu proves that he cares for Akshara, but she gives him a cold shoulder.

Aarohi and Akshara's bond

Will Aarohi take care of Akshara's babies in her absence?

AbhiRa in a tragedy?

Will AbhiRa die before the leap and Aarohi will become the main lead?

Naira, Abhir and Roohi

Will the children of AbhiRa and Aarohi lead the next generation?

Abhir's wish comes true

The little child Abhir prays to Bappa to reunite his mother and docman.

