Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 10 twists: Akshara, Abhimanyu get married

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Muskan, Kairav's marriage ends, AbhiRa reunite.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Abhir's wish

Abhir remembers Abhinav and asks him to do some magic to reunite Abhimanyu and Akshara.

One last chance

Kairav gives one last chance to Muskan but will she really change her mind?

Muskan moves on

Muskan forgives Abhimanyu and accepts Akshara and his relationship.

AbhiRa's new journey

Once again Abhimanyu and Akshara start towards their happily ever after.

Abhir's wish is granted

Finally, Akshara says ‘yes’ to Abhimanyu.

Family’s blessings

Both families get super excited for Abhira's wedding and give them all the love, blessings and support.

Big confession

Abhimanyu confesses his feelings to Akshara, will she reciprocate?

Big leap

The show will take a 20 year leap and Abhir’s character will be the new lead.

Nostalgia

Seeing Akshara dream of Abhinav will remind viewers of Kartik and Naira.

Muskan gets pregnant

Muskan and Kairav are all ready to become parents soon

