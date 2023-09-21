Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 10 twists: Akshara, Abhimanyu confess their love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Check out the upcoming twists

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023

Abhimanyu’s new avatar

Abhimanyu is a changed man and he has now become perfect for Akshara

All for her son

Abhir’s wishes have always been Akshara’s top priority. Will she again do what he wants?

Akshara's love

Abhimanyu puts his life at risk. Will Akshara's true feelings come out after seeing him in danger?

Abhimanyu is serious

Abhimanyu saves Abhir but will he get seriously injured and be in danger?

Abhimanyu's first love

Akshara is Abhimanyu's first and last love. Will she understand his feeling and give him one chance?

AbhiRa's friendship

Will Abhimanyu lose Akshara's friendship after confessing his love?

The Leap

Will AbhiRa get married or continue to be friends before the leap?

Abhir's dream of a happy family

Will Abhir's dream be fulfilled, or will he loose Abhimanyu as well?

Abhir is in danger

Goons point the gun at Abhir but Abhimanyu saves him putting his own life in danger.

Kairav leaves the house

Because of Muskan’s immature behaviour, Kairav will leave the house and not be ready to give their marriage another chance.

