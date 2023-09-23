Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 10 twists: AbhiRa reunite, Abhir finds her perfect family

Here's what you can expect from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming episodes.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Wedding season

Happy times are back again as Akshara and Abhimanyu wedding rituals have finally started.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kairav and Muskan

Finally, Kairav and Muskan give one more chance to their relationship and accept AbhiRa’s relationship as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fourth generation

When will the new generation get introduced in the show? That is something all viewers are waiting to know.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naira, Roohi and Abhir

Naira and Roohi, along with Abhir, may play the lead roles after the leap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is now Abhimanyu’s turn

Abhimanyu decides to give all the love and care to Abhinav's baby, like he did with his child, Abhir.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Looking forward…

But how will Akshara and Abhimanyu’s track come to an end?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best father

Will Abhimanyu prove to be the best father to his children?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshara on top of the world

Akshara finally gets everything, she is looking forward to a fulfilling life as a mother, wife and sister.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Match made in heaven

AbhiRa looks like a match made in heaven and now, they have a new member coming their way too with Akshara’s pregnancy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AbhiRa friendship

Abhimanyu and Akshara come together for Abhir and embark on their new journey with friendship.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

