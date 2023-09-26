Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai top 9 upcoming twists in Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata: Muskan and Prath to ruin AbhiRa's happiness, Akshara to deliver a baby girl.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Muskan becomes the villain

Muskan will not be ready to accept this relationship and decide to ruin AbhiRa's happiness.

Akshara’s pregnancy

Akshara’s pregnancy will scare her about her future. Her heart will pine for Abhinav once again.

Aarohi steps in

Aarohi will raise the new baby, Abhir and Roohi and fulfil all AbhiRa’s responsibilities.

Akshara has a baby girl

Akshara will deliver a baby girl after a leap but will it also be the end of AbhiRa?

Parth and Muskan join hands

Parth and Muskan both hate Abhimanyu. They may join forces and destroy everything.

Another hiccup in the relationship?

Will Akshara let go of the idea of marrying Abhimanyu due to her pregnancy? Or will she go ahead for Abhir’s happiness?

AbhiRa to stay strong

AbhiRa will stick by each other and fight all the odds to keep their family safe and intact.

Wedding preparation

Akshara and Abhimanyu want a simple wedding, while their family wants a big wedding.

Muskan plays a game

Muskan doesn’t believes in AbhiRa’s love and she may get possessive about Abhinav's child and want to snatch it away from Akshara.

