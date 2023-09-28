Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 9 upcoming twists in Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod TV show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa's wedding becomes memorable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Next Gen takes over

The new generation is getting ready to take over from Harshad, Pranali, Karishma – will they strike a chord with audience?

Abhimanyu is excited to be a father

Abhimanyu starts making plans for how he could take care of Abhinav's baby and Akshara.

Joy is back in AbhiRa’s life

Muskan and all the other family members get very happy to hear of Akshara’s pregnancy.

Akshara's motherhood journey

This motherhood journey will be memorable for her as she gets the love and care of her family.

Good news for Akshara?

Akshara gets a call from the doctor about her pregnancy. But will this truly be a good news for her?

A short leap

Akshara will deliver a baby girl after a short leap, will they name her Naira?

Aarohi’s new avatar

After the 20 years leap, will Aarohi also quit the show, or will we see her in a new avatar?

Muskan’s intentions

Muskan does all the rituals of gath-bandhan after hearing about Abhinav’s baby. But is she up to something?

Abhimanyu’s golden chance

This is Abhimanyu’s chance to take care of Abhinav’s baby and free himself from his guilt.

Aarohi will take care of the babies

Aarohi will take care of AbhiRa's baby in their absence?

