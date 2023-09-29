Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 10 unexpected twists in Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda show

In latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara's truth will be revealed, will Manjiri accept Abhinav's child?

Bollywood Staff

Sep 29, 2023

Manjiri remembers the past

Manjiri recalls the time she told Abhinav how could he accept another person’s child? Will she accept Abhinav's child?

Manjiri’s intentions

Will Manjiri discriminate between Abhir and Naira?

Muskan agrees for Abhira’s wedding

Is Muskan pretending to be happy or does she have something else in mind?

Truth revealed

Akshara's pregnancy truth is revealed in front of everyone. Will Manjiri accept the child?

Abhimanyu gets excited

Abhimanyu gets super excited and sees this as a chance to rectify his mistakes.

Muskan gets super happy

After all this, Muskan gets super excited as she gets the last ‘nishani’ of her Bhaiji.

Aarohi handles the situation

Will Aarohi handle all the situation and give equal love to every child?

Akshara, Aarohi’s history repeat

Will Naira and Roohi also suffer because of these differences just like Akshara and Aarohi suffered in their childhood?

AbhiRa’s exit

Abhimanyu and Akshara’s exit in the show will come at a very dramatic time and change the course of the track.

Muskan to run away?

Will Muskan make a plan to run away with Abhinav and Akshara’s child?

