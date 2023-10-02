Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 10 shocking twists in Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjiri becomes the main villain and tries her all to ruin AbhiRa's relationship and stop their marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Manjiri warns Akshara to completely forget about Abhinav and delete all his memories from her heart and mind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu will support Akshara even if that means he has to go against his own mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The bond and understanding between Akshara and Abhimanyu gives hope that they will reunite despite all odds.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sujit has crossed all his limits and as he tries to misbehave with Aarohi and get too close to comfort with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarohi will teach him a lesson and also expose him in front of the whole family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjiri’s cruel words will hurt Akshara and make her rethink her decision to marry Abhimanyu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan instigates Manjiri about Akshara's pregnancy and her undying love for Abhinav.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu is a changed man is completely calm in every situation. Will he solve everything?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu will marry Akshara by going against his mother against and staying in another house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After all this drama, will AbhiRa’s journey end with their family getting completed and finding happiness?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!