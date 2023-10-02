Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Top 10 shocking twists in Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjiri becomes the main villain and tries her all to ruin AbhiRa's relationship and stop their marriage.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Manjiri confronts Akshara

Manjiri warns Akshara to completely forget about Abhinav and delete all his memories from her heart and mind.

Abhimanyu takes a stand

Abhimanyu will support Akshara even if that means he has to go against his own mother.

AbhiRa's bond

The bond and understanding between Akshara and Abhimanyu gives hope that they will reunite despite all odds.

Manjiri's cousin Sujit creates a havoc

Sujit has crossed all his limits and as he tries to misbehave with Aarohi and get too close to comfort with her.

Aarohi's move

Aarohi will teach him a lesson and also expose him in front of the whole family.

Akshara to rethink her decision?

Manjiri’s cruel words will hurt Akshara and make her rethink her decision to marry Abhimanyu.

Muskan instigates Manjiri

Muskan instigates Manjiri about Akshara's pregnancy and her undying love for Abhinav.

Abhimanyu's new avatar

Abhimanyu is a changed man is completely calm in every situation. Will he solve everything?

Abhimanyu marries Akshara

Abhimanyu will marry Akshara by going against his mother against and staying in another house.

AbhiRa ‘s happily ever after

After all this drama, will AbhiRa’s journey end with their family getting completed and finding happiness?

