Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 10 shocking twists in Pranali Rathod, Harshad Chopda show

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, once the past will come to haunt Akshara.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Muskan is elated

After all this, Muskan is very excited, as she was also not ready for the wedding.

Manjiri will not relent

Manjiri flips completely and raises objection to the wedding.

The family stands with Akshara

Both families are with Akshara, except Muskan and Manjiri.

Manjiri’s intentions

Will Manjiri ever change her intentions and realise how Abhinav raised Abhir like his own child?

Abhimanyu takes a stand

Abhimanyu goes against his mother and stands with Akshara.

Akshara to take a step back

Akshara does not want the relationship between Abhimanyu and Manjiri to ruin; she takes a step back from the wedding.

Muskan, Manjiri join forces

Muskan gives Manjiri the idea that she wants to take her brother's child with her.

Drama in AbhiRa's wedding

Well, because of this pregnancy, new drama has started in AbhiRa's wedding festivities.

Will AbhiRa become one?

After all this drama, will AbhiRa become one, will their marriage happen?

