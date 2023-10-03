Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 10 shocking twists: Manjiri calls off AbhiRa’s wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming episode: Will AbhiRa be able to get married against all odds?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023
Manjiri forces Akshara to accept Abhimanyu wholeheartedly and forget Abhinav.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarohi and Akshara expose Sujit in front of everyone. Arohi slaps him, and his wife also hits him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara's pregnancy news changes everything. Manjiri will not be ready to accept Abhinav's child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After learning the truth about Akshara's pregnancy, Manjiri calls off AbhiRa’s wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhimanyu will support Akshara and be ready to marry her and accept her child.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AbhiRa get married against Manjiri’s will and decide to leave the house and stay in another city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show will take a leap of 20 years and AbhiRa may return to Birla house with their grown up kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshara-Naitik and Naira-Kartik also had to leave their house due to family issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manjiri’s health condition may get serious and it may bring AbhiRa back home with their children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Manjiri finally accept Naira and reunite AbhiRa and their children with the whole family?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
