Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 10 shocking twists: Manjiri calls off AbhiRa’s wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming episode: Will AbhiRa be able to get married against all odds?

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 03, 2023

Manjari forces Akshara

Manjiri forces Akshara to accept Abhimanyu wholeheartedly and forget Abhinav.

Sujit exposed

Aarohi and Akshara expose Sujit in front of everyone. Arohi slaps him, and his wife also hits him.

Akshara's pregnancy news

Akshara's pregnancy news changes everything. Manjiri will not be ready to accept Abhinav's child.

Manjiri cancels the wedding

After learning the truth about Akshara's pregnancy, Manjiri calls off AbhiRa’s wedding.

Abhimanyu takes a stand

Abhimanyu will support Akshara and be ready to marry her and accept her child.

AbhiRa leaves the city

AbhiRa get married against Manjiri’s will and decide to leave the house and stay in another city.

Post leap track

The show will take a leap of 20 years and AbhiRa may return to Birla house with their grown up kids.

History repeats itself

Akshara-Naitik and Naira-Kartik also had to leave their house due to family issues.

Manjiri is serious

Manjiri’s health condition may get serious and it may bring AbhiRa back home with their children.

AbhiRa’s daughter, Naira

Will Manjiri finally accept Naira and reunite AbhiRa and their children with the whole family?

