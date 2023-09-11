Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 7 mistakes that hit Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod show's TRPs badly

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's TRPs have dropped and we have reasons that might have affected the TRPs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023
YRKKH has become the most favourite of the audience.
However, recently the TRPs of the show got affected badly.
However, there are various reasons why we feel the TRPs might have dropped.
Though #AbhiRa has a massive fan following, Akshara-Abhinav's story was also loved. It was a pure relationship.
#AbhiRa is the main story but Abhinav's character had the positivity. The character should have been given a different story rather than planning a death story.
Turning the simple and quiet girl Muskaan negative was not needed. It brought a lot of negativity for Akshara and for Kairav.
Abhinav's death was planned to make way for #AbhiRa but this story of Abhimanyu and Akshara now looks forced.
It seems there is nothing interesting left in the show now. All we could see is Akshara's panic attacks and Abhimanyu supporting her.
The widow drama during Janmashtami was totally not needed. It looked as if they needed to push one episode.
Earlier, even the separation scenes had the magic but now, this looks very boring.
