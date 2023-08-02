Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu, Akshara, Abhir's new pics win hearts; are you ready for AbhiRa reunion?

Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhir will soon reunite in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhinav's death will bring AbhiRa together again.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2023

The reunion

Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav will soon reunite. Their new pictures are a treat for fans.

Abhir and Abhimanyu

It seems Abhimanyu will finally get back his son and also his wife.

Happy family

Fans are excited to see them reuniting after a long time.

Abhinav's demise

Though AbhiRa reunion has been the most awaited, Abhinav's death is going to be heartbreaking.

AbhiRa's dream

Abhimanyu and Akshara had always dreamt of their happy future in the past.

Cutest pair

It seems we will get to see their cute moments again on the screen.

The most loved jodi

Producer of the show also confirmed that Abhinav's death is to reunite AbhiRa.

A grand wedding again!

Who can ever forget the grand AbhiRa wedding? We hope the reunion will bring another grand wedding for them.

Are you guys ready?

We are sure fans are eagerly waiting for this dream to come true!

We will miss Abhinav!

AbhiRa family will come together but Abhinav and Abhir's bond will be missed.

Thanks For Reading!

