Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu's dream proposal, AbhiRa's grand wedding and more best moments from the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's love story has touched the hearts of the audience.
YRKKH's Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa's love story is winning hearts. Here are some of the best AbhiRa moments.
Harshad and Pranali aka AbhiRa's first introduction song was so beautiful. From the first song itself, their chemistry was amazing.
Abhimanyu and Akshara's dream sequences have been beautiful. This is the first dream sequence where Abhimanyu keeps thinking of Akshara.
This was their heartbreak performance when Akshara refused to marry Abhimanyu for Aarohi.
Abhimanyu and Akshara's proposal was so unique and beautiful. The way Abhimanyu was hanging upside down and Akshara held him cutely was so heart-touching.
Akshara and Abhimanyu's pre wedding shoot was unique. Abhimanyu could not get the time to shoot and hence Akshara decided to do the shoot in the hospital itself.
Abhimanyu and Akshara's grand destination wedding made us go 'wow'. The entry, vidhi, varmala, bidaai and everything else was so grand and royal.
Akshara had a difficult pregnancy but AbhiRa's love made it very beautiful.
Abhimanyu and Akshara met for the first time after Akshara returned from Mauritius. It was during Ganesh Chaturthi and the scenes came out so beautiful.
Akshara danced on Bole Chudiyaan when she reunited with Abhimanyu. They truly make for an amazing pair.
Akshara, Abhimanyu and Abhir reunited after the long leap. Abhinav passed away and finally Abhir accepted Abhimanyu.
The hostage situation in Birla hospital reunited AbhiRa and Abhir forever. Abhimanyu risked his life to save his love and his child.
Currently, we are seeing the new AbhiRa. The calm, composed AbhiRa love story is getting all the love. This scene where we see them both feeling awkward to praise each other is so cute.
Well, we can surely say that AbhiRa is the best jodi on TV.
