Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira to not get married; Shehzada Dhami, Samriddhi Shukla to play leads?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon take a leap but before that happens, we might not get to see AbhiRa wedding. | Oct 21, 2023
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon head for a leap. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will quit the show post leap.
In the recent promo, we saw Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's accident scene which made people believe that he is leaving. His last episode would reportedly be on October 30.
As per reports, Pranali Rathod will be retained post the show but the these are just rumours.
In the latest track, we see Abhimanyu and Akshara have once again decided to get married but Manjiri is not happy because she does not want Akshara to have Abhinav's baby.
Abhimanyu wants to accept Abhinav's child and also wants Akshara back in his life.
However, as per reports in India Forums, AbhiRa will not get married. They will reach the court to sign the divorce papers but police will arrest Abhimanyu.
Parth will frame Abhimanyu in some case and hence police will arrest him delaying AbhiRa's wedding again.
As per reports, Shehzada Dhami will be entering the show as the lead actor post Harshad leaves.
Samriddhi Shukla has been reportedly approached to be the female lead post leap.
Earlier, Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Randeep Rai, Shivam Khajuria and others were reportedly approached to play the leads.
Recently, Rajan Shahi confirmed that Anita Raj is confirmed to be a part of YRKKH post leap.
