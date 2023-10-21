Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira to not get married; Shehzada Dhami, Samriddhi Shukla to play leads?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon take a leap but before that happens, we might not get to see AbhiRa wedding.

Sanskruti Nemane

A generation leap in YRKKH?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will soon head for a leap. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will quit the show post leap.

YRKKH promo

In the recent promo, we saw Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's accident scene which made people believe that he is leaving. His last episode would reportedly be on October 30.

Pranali Rathod to be retained?

As per reports, Pranali Rathod will be retained post the show but the these are just rumours.

YRKKH latest track

In the latest track, we see Abhimanyu and Akshara have once again decided to get married but Manjiri is not happy because she does not want Akshara to have Abhinav's baby.

Abhimanyu wants to accept Abhinav's child

Abhimanyu wants to accept Abhinav's child and also wants Akshara back in his life.

No wedding for AbhiRa?

However, as per reports in India Forums, AbhiRa will not get married. They will reach the court to sign the divorce papers but police will arrest Abhimanyu.

Parth frames Abhimanyu

Parth will frame Abhimanyu in some case and hence police will arrest him delaying AbhiRa's wedding again.

Shehzada Dhami

As per reports, Shehzada Dhami will be entering the show as the lead actor post Harshad leaves.

Samriddhi Shukla

Samriddhi Shukla has been reportedly approached to be the female lead post leap.

Who will be the next leads?

Earlier, Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair, Randeep Rai, Shivam Khajuria and others were reportedly approached to play the leads.

Anita Raj to enter the show

Recently, Rajan Shahi confirmed that Anita Raj is confirmed to be a part of YRKKH post leap.

