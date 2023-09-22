Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara's pregnancy, AbhiRa's separation and more tracks that left fans disappointed

The latest twist of Akshara's pregnancy in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left everyone shocked. Here are more such tracks from the show that left everyone disappointed.

Sanskruti Nemane

Television's longest running show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the talk of the town. However, the latest promo has left everyone shocked.

YRKKH's new twist

In the latest promo, we saw Akshara getting pregnant with Abhinav's child. Fans are not quite happy with this promo. Here are tracks from the show that left everyone disappointed.

Akshara's pregnancy

Akshara's pregnancy is shown at the time she is remarrying Abhimanyu. But this looks quite illogical as a lot of time has passed since Abhinav passed away.

AbhiRa's separation

Abhimanyu divorced Akshara after Neil's death. This was not needed as the Birlas could have only blamed Akshara and her leaving to Kasauli was not needed.

Akshara meeting Abhinav

Abhinav was a beautiful character but him meeting Akshara and falling in love was not needed. The end of this jodi was heartbreaking and hence they shouldn't have fallen in love.

Neil's death

Neil's death also looks unnecessary. There could have been other ways to separate #AbhiRa.

Anisha's death

Anisha's demise also was quite upsetting. The blame was put on Kairav without even finding any proofs.

Dr Kunal and Maya's entry

A doctor asking a girl to leave her life and stay with him for his sister's love for singing sounds stupid. The doctor agrees to treat his patient only when his wife agrees with the conditions.

Ready for new twists?

It will now be interesting to see new twists in the story. Are you all ready for #AbhiRa's second wedding?

