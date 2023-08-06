Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more Top TV shows upcoming twists

Here's what you can expect in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other TV shows.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023

Anupamaa

Anupamaa's upcoming story is focused on Kavya and Vanraj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vanraj's decision

Kavya is pregnant with Aniruddh's child while Anuj will ask Vanraj to accept the baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhir is now with his parents but Abhinav will soon leave them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhimanyu is normal?

Manish gets suspicious of Abhimanyu's normal behaviour. Will he blame Abhimanyu for Abhinav's death?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Savi wants to take admission in Ishaan's college but he does wish so. Isha helps her out with Shantanu's help.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trouble for Isha?

But we will see that Yashwant Rao will ask Shantanu to stay away from Isha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katha Ankahee

Katha has understood her feelings and her chemistry with Viaan but Mr Garewal is not happy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katha convinces Mr Garewal?

But, Katha will soon convince Mr Garewal for Viaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya

Preeta is happy as Rajveer is back home but Srishty gets worried.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajveer, Preeta back to Mumbai?

Srishty will now decide to take away Preeta and Rajveer to Mumbai away from all the Luthras.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid's pictures with his daughter prove that he's a complete family man

 

 Find Out More