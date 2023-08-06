Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more Top TV shows upcoming twists

Here's what you can expect in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other TV shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 06, 2023
Anupamaa's upcoming story is focused on Kavya and Vanraj.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kavya is pregnant with Aniruddh's child while Anuj will ask Vanraj to accept the baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhir is now with his parents but Abhinav will soon leave them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manish gets suspicious of Abhimanyu's normal behaviour. Will he blame Abhimanyu for Abhinav's death?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Savi wants to take admission in Ishaan's college but he does wish so. Isha helps her out with Shantanu's help.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But we will see that Yashwant Rao will ask Shantanu to stay away from Isha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katha has understood her feelings and her chemistry with Viaan but Mr Garewal is not happy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But, Katha will soon convince Mr Garewal for Viaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preeta is happy as Rajveer is back home but Srishty gets worried.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Srishty will now decide to take away Preeta and Rajveer to Mumbai away from all the Luthras.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
