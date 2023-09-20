Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa slip on most liked TV shows list

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the top spot in the list of the most liked TV shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The list of most liked TV shows is out now. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the top of the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is second on the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's show is third on the list of the most liked shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radha Mohan

Radha Mohan is fourth on the list of the most liked TV shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is fifth on the list of Ormax Media's most liked TV shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been doing well since the start. However, it is on the sixth place in the most liked TV shows list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagya Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare starrer Bhagya Lakshmi has grabbed the seventh place in the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumkum Bhagya

Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar's Kumkum Bhagya is in the eighth place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Meri Doriyaan

Teri Meri Doriyaan is 9th on the list. The show began recently and is doing great.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is 10th in this list. However, the show's TRPs are quite amazing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

