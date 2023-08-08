Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beats Anupamaa for the FIRST TIME; Check TOP 10 shows 

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have zoomed past Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa in Ormax's most-liked Hindi TV shows list.

Aug 08, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

The multi starrer sitcom continues to rule hearts and be on TOP. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda starrer TV show has grabbed second place for the first time. 

YRKKH 

It has zoomed past Anupamaa for the first time. 

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show is placed 3rd this week. 

Kundali Bhagya 

Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad starrer have grabbed fourth place. 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty hosted stunt based show has climbed the chart. It is placed 6th this week. 

Kumkum Bhagya 

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer have climbed a position. It is placed 7th. 

Radha Mohan 

Shabir Ahluwalia and Nihareeka Roy starrer has slipped down. It is placed 7th.

Yeh Hai Chahatein 

Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma starrer show has climbed a position and is on number 8. 

India's Got Talent 

Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty and Terence Lewis judged the TV show is back on the chart and is placed 9th. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh's show is maintaining its position on 10. 

