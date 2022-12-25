Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beauty Pranali Rathod has the prettiest smile; here's proof 

Let Pranali Rathod aka Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai make your Sunday better and cheer you up on the festive occasion of Christmas. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Pretty young 

Such a cutie Pranali Rathod has been. Always!

The content smile 

Pranali is enjoying playing Akshara and dressing up every day.

Muskaane sacchi hai

Just Pranali Rathhod gracing everyone's screens with her amazing smile. 

On-set happiness

When you love what you do, there's a constant smile about...

Akshara is happy 

This is one of the most beautiful pictures of Pranali Rathod aka Akshara. 

Lady in white

Pranali Rathod is a hottie in real life and with the cutest smile. 

Cutie Akshu 

No wonder Abhimanyu is head-over-heels in love with this cutie. 

Hayye main marjawana wali smile 

Who else is crushing over Pranali Rathod? 

Coffee and smile 

Looks like coffee makes Pranali's smile better. 

Thanks For Reading!

