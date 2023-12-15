Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beauty Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi is a fashionista; check bold and beautiful snaps
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Pratiksha Honmukhe plays the grown-up version of Ruhi Birla, Aarohi's daughter. The actress is a stunner in real life!
Look at Pratiksha flaunting her toned frame black co-ord set.
Pratiksha has ticked off bathroom picture from her pictures bucket list too.
Did Desi ever look so gorgeous and hot at the same time?
The sizzling hot little black dress.
Pratiksha Honmukhe hails from a Maharashtrian family.
Another desi look. She has one gorgeous smile, no?
Pratiksha is a total Patakha and loves wearing stylish outfits, traditional as well as western.
Unbuttoned denim picture, check!
Sari never goes out of style ever!
Why does she look like she's gonna break into sharara song dance routine now?
How did you like Pratiksha Honmukhe's pictures? She is a patakha kudi, no?
