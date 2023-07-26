Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Before Jay Soni, these other actors quit the show midway

Sanskruti Nemane

Jul 26, 2023

Jay Soni to quit YRKKH

Jay Soni's character will come to an end in YRKKH.

Karan Kundrra

Karan played Ranveer in the show. His character died midway leaving fans disappointed.

Ashita Dhawan

She played Sirat's mother but the character disappeared midway.

Hrishikesh Pandey

He played Sirat's father and this character too disappeared.

Mohena Singh Kumari

Mohena left the show midway. She played Keerti.

Mayank Arora

Mayank also quit the show midway. He played Kairav.

Sharan Anandani

Sharan aka Vansh also disappeared from the show.

Kashish Rai

Kashish's character, Anisha died in the show.

Rishi Dev

Rishi played Naksh in the show. He left the show midway.

