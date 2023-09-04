Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Before leap, here's all that we want to see in Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will reportedly go for a 20 years leap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
The latest reports suggest that there will be a generation leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, Harshad and Pranali will be leaving the show. But before the leap, we want to see all these things in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before the leap, a grand reunion for AbhiRa is important. We want to see another grand wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We also want Abhir to accept Abhimanyu as his father. Obviously not by forgetting Abhinav but by giving Abhimanyu his own place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Muskan must also release that Abhimanyu was not the reason for Abhinav's death. She should accept Abhimanyu again as he brother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarohi and Roohi also deserve to have a happy family. We want to see a new entry for Aarohi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali should get justice and she needs to get divorced from Parth. It would also be great if Parth releases his mistakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kairav and Muskan's story also needs to move forward. We would want to see more of their happy moments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshwardhan's return in Manjari's life would also be a good story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhir, Roohi and Shivansh should also have a healthy and happy relationship with each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!