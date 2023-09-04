Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Before leap, here's all that we want to see in Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will reportedly go for a 20 years leap.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

The big leap

The latest reports suggest that there will be a generation leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod quitting?

As per reports, Harshad and Pranali will be leaving the show. But before the leap, we want to see all these things in the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AbhiRa wedding

Before the leap, a grand reunion for AbhiRa is important. We want to see another grand wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhir accepting his father

We also want Abhir to accept Abhimanyu as his father. Obviously not by forgetting Abhinav but by giving Abhimanyu his own place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Muskan accepting Abhimanyu

Muskan must also release that Abhimanyu was not the reason for Abhinav's death. She should accept Abhimanyu again as he brother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aarohi's life partner

Aarohi and Roohi also deserve to have a happy family. We want to see a new entry for Aarohi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shefali and Parth's divorce

Shefali should get justice and she needs to get divorced from Parth. It would also be great if Parth releases his mistakes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kairav, Muskan's future

Kairav and Muskan's story also needs to move forward. We would want to see more of their happy moments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshwardhan's return

Harshwardhan's return in Manjari's life would also be a good story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The new generation

Abhir, Roohi and Shivansh should also have a healthy and happy relationship with each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Relationship lessons to learn from Bollywood couples

 

 Find Out More