Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast members' before-after pics will make you believe in glow-ups

Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and more Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors' then-and-now pics will stun you.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Hina Khan 

Akshara will be a darling, Hina will always be the boss lady.

Karan Mehra 

Karan is still the same, but just a little more handsome.

Shivangi Joshi 

Shivangi has had the ultimate glow-up in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohsin Khan

Cannot believe Mohsin is not playing Kartik anymore. 

Lataa Saberwal

She is not the typical mom, but an uber-stylish actress. 

Ashnoor Kaur 

Baby Naira, Ashnoor played the younger version of Naira. 

Pranali Rathod

The new-age Akshara is pretty gorgeous and as fierce as her mom (Naira), and grandmom (Akshara). 

Harshad Chopda

Harshad's first TV show Kis Des Mein Hai Merra Dil was a rage. And he is still a rage. 

Jay Soni 

Jay played Ishaan in Sasural Genda Phool. He was last seen as Abhinav in YRKKH.

Parul Chauhan 

Parul Chauhan played Swarna in the show. Here's a picture from her first TV show Bidaai for reference. 

Navika Kotia

Navika played Prerna Singhania, the adoptive daughter of the Singhanias as a child. She later re-entered as Maya in the third generation. 

Rohan Mehra

Rohan played Kairav, Akshara and Naitik's son. 

Pooja Joshi Arora

Pooja played Varsha in YRKKH season 1 and continued till two years back. 

Karan Kundrra

We hope you haven't forgotten Ranveer from YRKKH. Here's KK from Kitani Mohabbat Hai days and now. 

