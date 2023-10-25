Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Check educational qualification of Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and other new cast members

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a generation leap and new cast members are entering the show. Here's all you need to know about their educational qualifications.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023

Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla will play the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod leave. Samridhii is a voice over artist and she has completed her graduation.

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami will play the male lead in YRKKH. He also has completed his graduation.

Preeti Amin

Preeti will play older Akshara in YRKKH. She did her graduation in Kasturba Gandhi College for Women.

Rishabh Jaisal

Rishabh Jaisal has completed B. Com degree from Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi.

Shruti Ulfat

Shruti has reportedly completed her post-graduation in M.A Literature from H.N.B Garhwal University, Srinagar, Uttarakhand.

Sandeep Baswana

Sandeep Baswana will also enter the show and he has complete his graduation.

Sandeep Rajora

Sandeep Rajore attended the Army Public school. He holds an MBA from University of Pune and worked with Times Bank in Goa earlier.

Sikander Kharbanda

Sikander Kharbanda completed BA degree from Sri Venkateswara College, New Delhi.

Preeti Puri Choudhary

Preeti Puri Choudhary will also be entering the show. She has also completed her graduation.

Pratiksha Honmukhe

Pratiksha Honmukhe is a model, social media influencer and an Air hostess in Go First flight.

Saloni Sandhu

Saloni Sandhu will be seen in the show and she has completed her graduation.

Gaurav Sharma

Gaurav Sharma did his schooling from Army school. He did further studies from Meerut and worked at an International call centre.

