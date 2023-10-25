Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Check educational qualification of Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami and other new cast members

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a generation leap and new cast members are entering the show. Here's all you need to know about their educational qualifications.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Samridhii Shukla will play the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod leave. Samridhii is a voice over artist and she has completed her graduation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehzada Dhami will play the male lead in YRKKH. He also has completed his graduation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preeti will play older Akshara in YRKKH. She did her graduation in Kasturba Gandhi College for Women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Jaisal has completed B. Com degree from Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti has reportedly completed her post-graduation in M.A Literature from H.N.B Garhwal University, Srinagar, Uttarakhand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Baswana will also enter the show and he has complete his graduation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Rajore attended the Army Public school. He holds an MBA from University of Pune and worked with Times Bank in Goa earlier.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sikander Kharbanda completed BA degree from Sri Venkateswara College, New Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preeti Puri Choudhary will also be entering the show. She has also completed her graduation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pratiksha Honmukhe is a model, social media influencer and an Air hostess in Go First flight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saloni Sandhu will be seen in the show and she has completed her graduation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gaurav Sharma did his schooling from Army school. He did further studies from Meerut and worked at an International call centre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!