Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Vrushika Mehta and other TV stars who left Mumbai
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2024
In December 2023 Vrushika Mehta, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress and Saurabh Ghedia exchanged vows in a lavish wedding.
The actress was spotted undergoing grih pravesh at her new home after being married, and the couple has now moved to Canada, where Saurabh stays.
Nikhil Patel, a Kenyan, became Dalljiet Kaur's true love, and she later married him to have the greatest life possible and has shifted to Kenya for him.
In 2019, Aashka Goradia moved to Goa with her spouse Brent Goble. In Goa, the pair runs a yoga shaala where they both teach and practice.
Actress Dimpy quit the business after her first marriage crumbled and ended in divorce. She then married businessman Rohit Roy, who lives in Dubai.
Actor Sangram Singh of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein left the entertainment business and relocated to Norway, where his wife works and the majority of his family is employed.
Mihika Varma from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got married and gave up acting to move to the US with her spouse, Anand Kapai.
In 2015, Shveta Salve and her spouse moved to Goa. There, the pair has their own fast-food establishment and is happily settled.
Somya Seth, 'Navya' actor, quit her job and moved to the US with her partner. But because of issues in her marriage, she filed for divorce in 2019. She remarried last year and now resides in the United States.
