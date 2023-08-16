Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Barsatein and more: Fave professions given to top male TV characters

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Barsatein and more: From media firm owners to doctors and top notch civil servants, makers move away from the traditional tycoons and rockstars

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Abhimanyu of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The makers cast him as Dr Abhimanyu Birla a cardiologist.

Ishaan of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Shakti Arora plays the role of an enterprising educationist

Atharva of Imlie

Karan Vohra is cast as a singer and musician in Imlie

Reyansh of Barsatein

Kushal Tandon plays a media mogul in Barsatein

Aditya of Bepannaah

Harshad Chopda played a handsome pilot in the memorable show

Shivendra of Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum

Jay Bhanushali is Shivendra a prince on the show

Harshad Arora in Dahleez

He has played a IAS officer in the well made Dahleez

Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz

He brought to life tycoons Shivaay and Ram in Ishqbaaaz and BALH 2-3

Fahmaan Khan

Was an ace as a desi media firm owner in Imlie

Pearl V Puri in Badtameez Dil

The actor impressed all in his debut as rockstar Abeer

Dheeraj Dhoopar in Kundali Bhagya

Was no less than a cricketer of the Indian team

Neil Bhatt in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Lived the role of IPS officer Virat Chavan

